Less than a year since the release of her critically-acclaimed debut EP, Stardive, Los Angeles singer, songwriter, and producer Adanna Duru is proud to unveil her exciting new sophomore project, Manic Pixie Dreamgirl.

Written by Adanna Duru herself, she also co-produced the 7-track EP with longtime collaborators Wiidope (Esperanza Spalding, Nicole Scherzinger, Todrick Hall), burgeoning musician Ear Mac, who collaborated on four tracks on this project, Dauman Records’ Nick Jameson, and indietronica powerhouse Clearside, as heard on Silicon Valley, The Mindy Project, How I Met Your Mother, among others. The Manic Pixie Dreamgirl EP is Adanna’s most progressive and eclectic offering yet and is described as her most expansive, emotive and honest project.

The EP features the dreamy ethereal opener and title track “Manic Pixie Dreamgirl,” a song about overcoming rejection, and the thumping synth-heavy ‘One Way Street,’ which addresses just how fake the music industry can be. The infectious piano and drums flank “Too Late” and “Dreams That Keep You Up At Night” is inspired by Destiny’s Child’s “Bills, Bills Bills.” ‘Doll’ is an atmospheric R&B bop about refusing to be a trophy wife, and she wraps up the set with a cover of Daniel Ceasar’s “Death & Taxes.”

About the “Manic Pixie Dreamgirl” EP, Adanna explains, “I am a manic pixie dreamgirl. The first time I heard the term was in one of my creative writing courses at University of California, Riverside, I instantly felt connected to who she was. She is very weird and quirky, but also stunning and unique; overlooked because of how different she is. However, her downfall is that her story is never developed. We only see her from the perspective of the male protagonist. We don’t get to see her past, her desires, her struggles, or her dreams.”

