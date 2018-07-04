Report: Tina Turner’s Son Commits Suicide

Music icon Tina Turner will have to bury her son.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has confirmed Craig Raymond Turner, 59, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday. His body was discovered at his home in Studio City, California at 12:38 p.m following the suspected suicide.

Tina, 78, who was pictured on the red carpet at the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture fashion show in Paris, France, on Tuesday evening, hours before authorities found Craig’s body, has yet to comment on the tragedy.

The music legend gave birth to Craig at the tender age of 18 following a relationship with saxophonist Raymond Hill, who played with her future husband Ike Turner’s band.

She went on to wed Ike in 1962, and the late musician adopted Craig as his own.

Craig, who reportedly worked as a real estate agent in California, was the first of Tina’s two biological children. In 1960, she also welcomed a son named Ronnie with Ike, and adopted two of the bandleader’s other kids, Michael and Ike Jr.

Our hearts and prayers are with the Turner and Hill families.