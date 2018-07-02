VanJess Announce Tracklist, Release Date of Debut Album, ‘Silk Canvas’

As their latest single “Addicted” heats up, VanJess announce July 20th as the release for their anxiously-awaited brand new album, Silk Canvas.

The sisters shared the news during their private album release party this past weekend. They also dropped a 30-second clip of a video for album cut “Control Me,” starring dancer Nicholas “Slick” Stewart—who just graced the cover of Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Everything Is Love cover art. The visual previews their forthcoming music video as “Slick” does his signature bone-breaking dancing in time with the track.

The sisterly duo also released the Silk Canvas tracklist, which features 15 cuts with guest appearances from GoldLink, Masego, Little Simz, Berhana & Leikeli47. Check it out below:

1. My Love (prod. by Da-P)

2. Control Me (prod. by IAMNOBODI)

3. Touch the Floor feat. Masego (prod. Jay Kurzweil & Ogee Handz)

4. Filters (prod. by Darehouse & Scribz Riley)

5. Honeywheat (prod. by Da-P)

6. Addicted (prod. by IAMNOBODI)

7. Cool off the Rain (interlude) (prod. by Lophiile)

8. Through Enough (feat. GoldLink)

9. Another Lover (prod. KAYTRANADA)

10. Til’ Mornin (prod. by Louie Lastic)

11. Best Believe (prod. by Jay Kurzweil)

12. The 1ne (prod. by Scribz Riley)

13. Easy (feat. Berhana & Leikeli47)

14. Rewind Time feat. Little Simz (prod. by Jay Kurzweil)

15. In & Out (Outro) (prod. by Fortune & DrewsThatDude)