New Video: The Suffers – Do Whatever (Live)

Talented R&B collective The Suffers continue to showcase their flawless chemistry and finely-calibrated sound via a new live music video for “Do Whatever.”

The record, which is the lead single from their much-anticipated forthcoming sophomore album, Everything Here, highlights the group’s instrumentation and melodious talents.

“Full on disclosure, I’m not here for exposure,” Kam sings. “I came to have a good time so let me shine….Do whatever feels right all night, alright, alright!”

“Everything Here, as a whole, explores the many aspects of who we are as people through songs. We’ve had crushes on people, we’ve had our hearts broken, and we’ve moved through all the difficult times so that we can experience the joyful moments,” states Guitarist Kevin Bernier. “The glue that holds us together is our experience. We have all played with so many bands and musicians through the years that we have learned how not to step on each other’s toes.”

“We make music for all people,” says lead vocalist Kam Franklin. “At this point, we’ve played all over the world and one thing is certain – if the music is good, the people will enjoy it.”