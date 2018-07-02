Joe Jackson To Be Honored With Both Public And Private Memorial Services

Today (July 2), two memorial services will be held for the late Joe Jackson, father and former manager of Michael and Janet Jackson and the Jackson 5.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a family source tells them the public service is for fans and the private one for close friends and family. Both services will take place in Los Angeles, but times an locations have yet to be confirmed.

Jackson passed away at age 89 on Wednesday (June 27) after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

His famous children publicly acknowledged the impact he had on their lives via a statement sent to the Associated Press. “We mourn the loss of our father and celebrate the life of a man who sacrificed so much to give us the life and success we have today,” they say in the release. Daughter LaToya Jackson added she will “always love” her father, while granddaughter Paris Jackson labeled him “the strongest man I know,” in the statement.