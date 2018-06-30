New Jersey-Based Singer, Kenif Muse, Released 2-Song EP, ‘BreakUp Playlist’

It’s not every day that an artist puts together a project with only two tracks and releases it. However, that’s exactly what New Jersey-based singer Kenif Muse has delivered with his 2-track EP titled BreakUp Playlist. Executive produced by Hotman, the project exhibits Muse’s melodic style that’s compared to Bryson Tiller and Tory Lanez.

BreakUp Playlist explores the various emotions that are associated with the end of a relationship. Though it’s dark, the EP is also very emotional, which is Muse’s signature subject. With only two songs, BreakUp Playlist consists of “Igotchu” and “BreakUp Playlist” as its featured singles. Surprisingly, both songs exceed any expectations and prove that quality over quantity is always the best play; even if the quantity is extremely lower than expected.

Besides being a gifted singer, Muse is also a producer. He’s released quite a bit of new music recently. BreakUp Playlist is the third EP that he released this year. The previous projects, ETA, and 9 Missed Calls, both have a playlist with fewer than five songs; 9 Missed Calls holds one song while ETA has three. BreakUp Playlist follows behind ETA, which talks about the honey stage of relationships.

Muse has been dropping music since 2016. Some of his producer credits come from his work with fellow Garden State artist Mir Fontane. The two have had success with singles “Down By The River” and “Frank Ocean.” Last year, “Down By The River” reached #6 on the Spotify charts.

While it won’t take much time to check out BreakUp Playlist, it’s well worth the listen.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Purchase here