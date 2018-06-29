R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife, Andrea Kelly, Says He Is ‘Definitely a Monster’

Ish continues to hit the fan when it comes to R. Kelly and the various accusations from multiple women about his ill deeds. A few weeks ago, his ex-wife Andrea Kelly revealed on the TVOne show, Sister Circle, that she wasn’t exempt from the singer’s wrath.

Adding more fuel to the fire, she recently spoke with Insider Edition to elaborate on the domestic abuse she alleges that happened on a regular basis during their 10 -year marriage.

“He’s definitely a monster. I often say that I spent ten years being married, but I don’t know what it’s like to be a wife,” Andrea says through tears to Inside Edition during the interview. She has three kids with Kelly.

Andrea continues to give her side of the story about the abuse she alleges went down, claiming if she didn’t remember to call him “Daddy,” Kelly would physically and verbally abuse her, “sometimes yelling, screaming, throwing things.” She also says he hog-tied her to the side of a bed and left her there for a whole night while he went to sleep.

To get away, Andrea said the help of a domestic abuse hotline convinced her to pack up her things, her kids, and with only $2500, leave and never return. “It really was like a scene out of a movie,” she recalled. “Like, we drove off into the sunset, and I never went back.”

Watch Andrea’s interview with Inside Edition below: