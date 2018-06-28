We all know Tory Lanez has a certain swag that charms the ladies, but who knew even his puppet-self can do the same!

Toronto collective Keys N Krates gets fellow T-Town crooner Lanez on the vocals of their new single “Music To My Ears,” the accompanying visual which arrived Wednesday (June 27).

The clip sees Lanez as a puppet who, even as a felt marionette, shows he still has game when he takes various women on dates. Keys N Krates (composed of drummer Adam Tune, keyboardist David Matisse and turntablist Jr. Flo) also appear on the clip as puppets, providing the soundtrack.

“This has gotta be my favorite track off the new album. With packed schedules and tour dates, the band had the idea of doing something with puppets for this video which I was pumped about,” says director Nathan Boey. “I love the idea of mixing realities with humans and anything non-human, and our puppet maker Dusty, really killed it with these ones. We tried to keep the tone somewhat grounded although when you’re dealing with 3 ft. humanoids, humor emerges and things kinda take on a life of their own.”

Watch the humorous video below:

“Music To My Ears” is off of the band’s debut artist album, Cura.

Catch Keys N Krates in a city near you soon:

6/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (DJ Set)

7/6 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

7/8 – Ottawa, ON @ RBC Bluesfest

7/12 – Dour, BEL @ Dour Festival

7/15 – Bronx, NY @ The Greatest Day Ever

7/20 – Victoria, BC @ The Phillips Backyard Weekender

7/27 – Kelowna, BC @ Center of Gravity