Raheem DeVaughn Reminds Us That Love ‘Don’t Come Easy’ On Sultry, New Jam

Today (June 28), Raheem DeVaughn drops the grown and sexy visuals for his latest single, “Don’t Come Easy” from his forthcoming album, Decade Of A Love King.

The song features a satisfying sample of The Isley Brothers hit “Voyage To Atlantis” as the backdrop to Raheem’s lyrics that acknowledge the work it takes for love to endure.

Directed by Christopher Scholar, the subtle, sultry video sees the three-time Grammy-nominated recording artist effortless vocal talents and offers a supernatural back-and-forth between the self-proclaimed “Love King” and his special lady love. From start to finish, Raheem declares his affection and hopes for an everlasting relationship while glimpses of them together are teased throughout as their passion grows.

Raheem tells VIBE, “The inspiration behind the video was to a paint a picture of a man/woman’s desire to give unconditional love,” said DeVaughn via e-mail. “The lyrics and the vibe of the song were also direct inspirations. We wanted a grown and sexy feel that can reach adult contemporary as well as millennials.”

In other Raheem news, the avid humanitarian and philanthropist recently raised over $150k at two Gala performances in his hometown of Washington, DC and continues his work with his LoveLife Foundation. On the musical front, he has been performing select dates in the U.S and worldwide and will be performing at SummerStage, Betsy Head Park on June 29th in Brooklyn, NY and at the Ardmore Music Hall on June 30th in Ardmore, PA.

Decade Of A Love King will follow his 2015 release, Love, Sex & Passion, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B Albums chart.