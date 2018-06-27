Shake Your Tailfeather With Chaka Khan’s ‘Like Sugar’ Video

The visual for Chaka Khan’s new, funky, infectious single “Like Sugar” has arrived!

The song is a collaboration between The Queen of Funk and Grammy-nominated producer Switch and serves as the first single from Khan’s forthcoming album on Switch’s new label imprint, Diary Records.

While Chaka Khan has returned to touring, new tracks have only emerged sporadically since her 2007 album, “Funk This.” “Like Sugar” demonstrates that her voice soars with as much power and emotion as it did back when her solo career exploded with “I’m Every Woman” forty years ago. Authentic in its funky nature, the song is made for moving your body.

Unfortunately, the legendary Khan isn’t in the video (directed by Kim Gehrig), but plenty of talented dancers are. Dressed in colorful, retro clothing, the dancers show off some energetic moves that would make the late Don Cornelius of Soul Train proud. Gehrig’s video is a simple but deceptively clever idea that’s been expertly executed with the help of the Parisian choreography duo I Could Never Be A Dancer and superstar stylist Vanessa Coyle – it depicts a succession of characters whose dance moves are looped – reflecting the rhythm track but with a visual glitch-in-the-matrix. They’re gradually layered together into an increasingly surreal mix of manic energy, GIF-like dance moves, and vibrant colors.

Regarding Chaka Khan’s long-awaited new album, details will be announced soon.

Watch “Like Sugar” below: