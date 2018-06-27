Aysha Monet Is a F*ckboy’s Worst Nightmare In ‘Ni**as Like You’ Video

From her debut project, Don’t Forget, L.A.-based singer Aysha Monet drops the video for the first single “Ni**as Like You,” which tackles a topic that’s familiar to many women: Men that are only interested in sex, lies, and cheating.

Armed with soothing harmonies and production suited for the vibe, Aysha makes it clear that she isn’t here for all those games, culminating in a chorus that laments how those types of men make women want to stay single forever.

The single also comes with a powerful visual, where Aysha and her girls catch their men in a web of lies and put an end to all the games with a surprise twist.

Monet is the latest artist to sign to Dom Kennedy’s “OPM (Other People’s Money)” imprint and she’s ready to showcase all her R&B chops on the 10-track project Don’t Forget.

