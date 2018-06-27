Ashanti Confirms New Joint Album With Ja Rule

Ashanti and Ja Rule made music magic together with hits in the early 2000s such as “Always On Time,” “Mesmerize,” “Happy,” and more recently, “Helpless.” They’ve been touring recently and as it turns out, new music from the duo may be on the way.

On Saturday (June 23), Ja Rule actually brought it up via social media in regards to Beyonce and Jay-Z’s joint album Everything Is Love, tweeting: “Iconic… The Carters… New album is dope!!! @ashanti I think we should do one of these joint albums haha…”

Ashanti replied, “Mannnnnnnn we was supposed to been did the joint album we spoke about it years ago!!! @ruleyorkcity let’s go!!”

Then the next day, Sunday (June 24), Ashanti made the announcement to Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner while on the red carpet of the 2018 BET Awards.

“Listen, me and Rule, it’s so funny because we’ve been talking about that for so long, but I think now he’s like, ‘OK, now it’s time to do it, so we’re going to carve out the time and make it happen,” she revealed.

Who’s ready for more music from Ashanti and Ja?