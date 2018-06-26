Taliwhoah & Arin Ray Explore Cuba In Spicy ‘Soul Food’ Video

London-born, Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Taliwhoah serves up her brand new single “Soul Food” feat. Arin Ray.

The track stirs up an intoxicating brew of island flavor, funky bass, and seductive grooves. The chemistry between the songstress and Arin Ray practically bubbles over; it’s so hot as she carries an immediately irresistible refrain to the heavens and back.

The music video was shot guerilla-style in Cuba and sees Taliwhoah and Arin enjoying a flirty day in the sunny Carribean country, but the ending brings some evidence of cheating.

Watch “Soul Food” below:

Taliwhoah released her 2014 EP Melodies & Madness, and after signing to Rostrum Records in 2016, she unveiled her New Wave Order, Vol. 1 EP a year later.