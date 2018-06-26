New Video: Trevor Jackson – Good Enough

2018 has been a breakout year for singer/actor Trevor Jackson, and it’s well deserving.

Riding the wave of his heighten star power, the R&B/Pop artist drops of the new single and music video “Good Enough,” a feel-good, finger-snapping gem.

In the visual, Jackson and his sexy co-star are given a new assignment, which includes infiltrating a mafia circle to save a gorgeous young lady. Jackson uses his charm, dance moves, and sex appeal to lure the female from the table of her controlling lover/mob boss before opening up a can of whoop-ass on his thugs to secure his target. Of course, Jackson’s boss told him not to fall in love, but in the end, he had to get a taste of his catch.

“Why make it hard / Body on top of bodies, on top of bodies,” Trevor sings on the hypnotizing record. “They say three’s a crowd / I know there’s no guessing, you like it / You won’t be watching / Now tell me, is it good or good enough for you?”

“Good Enough” follows the release of Jackson’s well-received new album, Rough Drafts, Pt. 1, which arrived in March.

In addition to the LP, the Grownish star made his major motion picture starring role debut in the remake of Superfly earlier this month.

Watch “Good Enough” below.