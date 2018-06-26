Chloe X Halle – Happy Without Me Ft. Joey Bada$$

Beyonce’s proteges Chloe X Halle release the futuristic, ethereal visual for “Happy Without Me,” a song featuring Joey Bada$$ from their album, The Kids Are Alright.

In the clip, the sisters are like glittery ocean nymphs who hang around an angel, a.k.a a man who sort of looks like Joey Bada$$ wearing angel wings.

The talented sisters performed a week ago at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and you can catch the duo when they’ll assist Beyonce and Jay Z on the On The Run II Tour when it kicks off in Cleveland on July 25.

Watch “Happy Without Me” below: