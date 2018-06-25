Rising R&B songstress H.E.R. hit the mainstage of the 2018 BET Awards last night (June 24) with a performance of her hit songs “Focus” and Daniel Caesar-assisted duet “Best Part.”

Rocking a sporty neon blue ensemble and backed by a 5-piece string section, H.E.R. wowed the crowd with her dynamic vocals, electric guitar skills, and commanding stage presence for an ultimate slayage.

Caesar then joined her with his acoustic guitar for their “Best Part.”

H.E.R. is currently assisting Chris Brown on his Heartbreak on a Full Moon tour.

Watch H.E.R. and Daniel Caesar hit the stage below: