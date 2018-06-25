Ten-time Grammy-nominated artist/producer/songwriter Lil Eddie (b. Eddie Serrano) may not be known for his solo career here in the states, but he has five #1 albums in Japan and is responsible for crafting the sound of Fifth Harmony, Usher, Janet Jackson, Keith Richards, Kylie Minogue, and Latin boy band CNCO. He’s also produced and written for Latin superstars, Maluma, Daddy Yankee and Prince Royce.

But now he’s dropped a solo release for the U.S. titled “Island,” a culmination of his signature pop/R&B/Latin sound. The song is perfect for summer and celebrates the community mindset of working together, especially after a breakup and realizing that being alone isn’t as productive: “No man is an island,” he sings on the chorus.

Stream below: