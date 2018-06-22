Adrian Daniel Highlights Lost Love in ‘Roxanne’ Video

Brooklyn, NY is known for it’s musical contributions to hip-hop and indie rock, but Adrian Daniel is becoming known as “the sound of Brooklyn R&B.” His latest hypnotic release is called “Roxanne,” a cut off his critically acclaimed new album titled FLAWD.

Directed by Carmelo Varela, the clip sees Daniel come to grips with the fact that his relationship is crumbling fast. He puts in a VHS to relive the memories and anguishes over his love interest’s absence.

When asked about the inspiration behind the video, Adrian shared, “In making this video we wanted to capture the headspace I was in when I made this song. Roxanne is about having a conversation about something coming to an end and the video is just an extension of that but instead I’m speaking to myself thinking someone’s there but they aren’t. Which is something we do as humans everyday when we have something on our minds.”

See the visual below:

@adriandanielBK