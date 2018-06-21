Ray J is enjoying life as a new father to his newborn daughter Melody Love Norwood. So in tribute to his new bundle of joy, the singer dropped a video on Father’s Day for his 2005 song “Melody.”

From his album Raydiation (of “One Wish” fame), the song gets a touching new video in 2018, which sees behind-the-scenes footage of Ray J and his wife Princess in the delivery room on the day their daughter was born.

“I just wanna say to you @princesslove I LOVE YOU! im so Proud,” Ray previously stated in a letter to his wife. “This has been life Changing for me. To watch you go thru all of this for us to have this beautiful Ángel! I have so much more respect for u in so Many new ways- you have humbled me to the highest level- if I ever doubted you or didnt show it I am so so sorry! You are my heart and soul! I will always be there for you 4LIFE! and even in heaven!!! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU- and to all the women who have been down this journey I love and respect you- and I promise to show that! and to my beautiful wife this is just the beggining of the best time in our life!!! you are my true soulmate and I love you soooooo much!!”

Watch the heartfelt visual below: