Mary J. Blige is now officially single.

After two long years of messy divorce drama, the 47-year-old singer’s divorce settlement with her ex Kendu Isaacs was approved by an LA judge on Wednesday (June 20).

Specific terms of their divorce are confidential, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The former couple reached a divorce settlement in March and first revealed they were splitting after 12 years of marriage in 2016.

The news will come as a relief for Blige, who accused her ex of infidelity after she was ordered to pay Isaacs $30,000 a month in temporary spousal support last summer.

Isaacs had been trying to get the figure bumped up to $65,000 since October, claiming he was close to becoming “destitute” after failing to find work since the couple’s separation.

He also accused Blige of making things worse for him by singing about their marital breakdown on recent tracks, like “Love Yourself” and “Set Me Free,” from her album Strength of a Woman, but his requests for more support were denied.

In other Mary news, the hip-hop/soul queen is continuing her acting career with a leading role in a forthcoming horror/thriller film called “Body Cam” directed by Malik Vitthal and produced by Matt Kaplan.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Blige stars as an LAPD police officer who witnesses several officers being tormented by a malevolent spirit that is connected to the murder of a black youth at the hands of two white cops, all of which are caught on a body cam video that was destroyed in an extravagant cover-up. Shook by nightmares, Blige’s character who investigates the cover-up. Body Cam is described as a combination of films Get Out and End of Watch.

Blige is also filming Netflix’s comic adaptation series The Umbrella Academy.