Eric Bellinger and Ne-Yo Are ‘Dirty Dancing’ Instructors in New Video

From Eric Bellinger’s latest album Eazy Call comes the fun, flirty visual for “Dirty Dancing,” a collaboration with Ne-Yo.

Directed by Arrad, the clip opens with Eric and Ne-Yo chillin’ in his sports car, shooting the breeze about the stoned topic of Bugs Bunny when an attractive woman walks out of a nearby building. An eager Eric approaches her and tells her he’s the dance instructor she’s been waiting on. What follows is an impromptu dance class lead by Eric in a headband, a windbreaker, and spandex. Wondering what’s taking Eric so long, Ne-Yo enters the building surprised to find Eric’s new hustle and adds himself to the equation as the “assistant.”

“What in the pink spandex is you doing,” Ne-Yo asked Eric. “Where did you even find this outfit.”

Watch the humorous video below:

Eric is currently on his “Eazy Call Tour” and Ne-Yo recently released his seventh studio album, Good Man.