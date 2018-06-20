Michael Jackson Musical Greenlit For Broadway

Michael Jackson’s legacy continues to live on.

Variety has announced that (via joint venture between the Michael Jackson Estate and Columbia Live State) the late legend’s music will be incorporated into a Broadway musical about his life.

Slated to premiere in 2020, the show will reportedly feature many of Jackson’s hits such as “Billie Jean,” “Smooth Criminal,” and “Thriller,” “Don’t Stop Till You Get Enough” and more, which can be attributed to the involvement of Jackson’s estate.

Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and professor of Playwriting at Columbia University, Lynn Nottage, has been hired to write the script, and Tony Award winner and contemporary ballet superstar Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph the production.

A title for the musical hasn’t yet been revealed publicly.