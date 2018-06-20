A Course on Frank Ocean To Be Offered at UC Berkley This Fall

The elusive Frank Ocean may have only been dropping solo music since 2011 (Nostalgia, Ultra EP), but his musical impact is felt and appreciated, so much so, that a course on him is being offered this fall at UC Berkley.

“Brain Like Berkeley” (the official name of the course) was created by UC Berkeley students Preya Gill and Deborah Chang, roommates and fans of the two-time Grammy Award-winning musician. The two formed a bond over Ocean’s music and proposed a student-taught course based on Ocean, his artistry, upbringing, and the way he challenges dominant social concepts such as toxic masculinity and gender politics.

The university approved of the course and Gill made the announcement on Twitter:

Gill also tweeted that Frank’s mother is thrilled about the idea that a course will be taught about he son:

Both Gill and Chang will be instructing the course starting in August 2018.