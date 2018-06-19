Veteran R&B Trio Next Unveil Sexy Video For ‘I Want It’

90s R&B group Next is reunited and it feels so good!

They’ve released a new video for their new single called “I Want It” and it fits into the category of sexy jams they’re known for. The song highlights a late-night booty call where the fellas sing about taking up an offer they can’t refuse.

Next member Terry Brown opens the song, “Two in the morning, 2 in the morning I just rolled over / I was just yawning / I checked my phone and there you were looking all sexy / and looking all good in them pics.”

#SoulTasting: Singersroom Unveils Second Episode Featuring R&B Group NEXT

The visual is a direct reflection of the song’s concept as each member seduces with bedroom glances, however, the end sees steamy girl-on-girl action.

More music coming from Next coming soon. Watch “I Want It” below: