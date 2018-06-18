Toni Romiti Announces ‘Tomboy’ Tour; Unveils ‘Never Thought’ Video

You probably know Toni Rotimi from her Vine days, the “bish whet” saying, and her 2013 song “Nothin On Me,” now the RCA signee’s debut EP is out called “Tomboy.”

To promote, Rotimi is heading out on a 10-city summer tour beginning on July 22 in Washington, D.C. at Union Stage and wrapping up on August 24 at the Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco. She’ll also hit up New York City, Boston and Cleveland, with more dates soon to be added. “This is only part of the tour! We will hit these cities first,” she shared on Instagram.

Check out the dates so far below:

uly 22- Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage

July 23 – New York City, NY @ Mercury Lounge

July 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge

July 25 – Boston, MA @ Sonia

July 27 – Toronto, CA @ Drake Hotel

July 29 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

July 31 – Cleveland, OH @ HOB – Cambridge Room

August 2 – Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

August 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

August 24 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

The captivating visual for her latest single /video “Never Thought” ft. DC Young Fly has racked up over 2 million views in only three months.

Watch below: