On Friday (June 15), Jacquees‘ long-anticipated Cash Money debut album “4275” finally arrived!

The album runs 18 tracks deep and features the platinum-selling single “B.E.D.” and the Trey Songz-assisted track “Inside.” The hefty opus album includes features by Chris Brown, Jagged Edge, LaTocha Scott, Young Thug and Dej Loaf.

Stream Jacquees’ 4275 below: