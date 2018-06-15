Following the release of her hot new single “Leave It Smokin,’” R&B royalty Tamia has announced the release date of her seventh studio album titled Passion Like Fire: September 7th is the day R&B lovers will receive another collection of music from the diva with an angelic voice.

Passion Like Fire will be released on 21 Entertainment Group/Plus 1 Music Group/Entertainment One (eOne) and features 12 new songs that reunites Tamia with hitmakers Salaam Remi, Lil Ronnie, and Shep Crawford, as well as working for the first time with Latin producer Andres Torres (Marc Anthony) and Toronto-based Gray Hawken (Locals Only Sound).

The lead single “Leave It Smokin’” sizzles as it features Tamia’s sultry vocals on the grown and sexy mid-tempo romp. Already a top 10 hit on the iTunes, Billboard and Mediabase urban AC charts, “Leave It Smokin’” is an instant summer hit that has landed Tamia back on the top of the charts. In addition, the long-awaited video for “Leave It Smokin’” premiered today (June 15). The clip sees Tamia performing in a jumpin’, grown-and-sexy club.

“I’m really excited to debut new music, connect with my fans, and show my continued evolution as an artist. I’m still passionate about music and the process and I hope listeners can feel that with Passion Like Fire,” states Tamia. “I’m so excited to have reunited with Salaam Remi on “Leave It Smokin’,” it feels like summertime, fun and a perfect way to introduce this album. I’m so grateful to the fans and radio stations for supporting it.”

Watch below: