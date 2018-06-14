Solange Links Up With IKEA For Contemporary Art Venture

Solange’s “A Seat At The Table” is more than the name of her last album – she may be designing literal seats for your living room soon!

The music artist is taking her artistic talents into interior design with the announcement of a merger between her company Saint Heron and IKEA.

According to a press statement, Knowles and IKEA’s co-curator Armina Mussa are joining forces to create original multimedia installations that creatively reflect on intersectional art and culture themes, foster thoughtful fellowship, and push the conversations of our communities to the forefront.

“Contemporary art is a huge part of people’s life today,” says Marcus Engman, Head of Design at IKEA Range & Supply. “At IKEA we are curious about the creative space in between architecture, design, art and music and how that could come alive in the homes of the many people. This is what we want to explore together with Saint Heron.”