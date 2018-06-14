Chrystian Lehr – Hit My Line

R&B newcomer Chrystian Lehr has finally released the music video for his popular single, “Hit My Line.” This is the 26-year-old singer/songwriter’s first visual. Though he’s been working on his music career for years, Chrystian is coming up hot with this one.

Besides showcasing a great song, the music video gives Chrystian an opportunity to show off his performance skills. In “Hit My Line,” we see his singing, dancing, style, and sex appeal. Directed by Koishikammad and Hisham Muhidin from Flick Image, it’s basically the best present that an artist can give their audience; a perfect package of their talent. The most impressive part of the package is that it’s all Chrystian’s own style, with scenes shot in a Downtown Los Angeles warehouse and a bar in Columbus, Ohio

Chrystian initially released “Hit My Line” back in September of last year. The song features rapper Junior of St. Louis. It’s a mid-tempo track, showcasing Chrystian’s vocal capacity and ability to produce a hit song.

Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Chrystian now calls Los Angele his home and base. The 26-year-old moved to “The City of Angels” shortly after his 21st birthday. He credits other R&B artists like Maxwell, Trey Songz, Brandy, and Tank as his inspiration and role models in the music business. Chrystian started at the age of 12-years-old, writing and recording his own songs. By 16, he was featured on BET’s 106 & Park’s Wild Out Wednesday. In 2014, he released his first mixtape Genesis and came out with his first EP, Fool’s Gold in 2016.

Martel S. Sharpe