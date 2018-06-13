Mya Slays In ‘You Got Me’ Video

Mya is doing her thing on the independent tip! In April, she dropped her eighth studio album, TKO (The Knock Out), and on Monday (June 11), she dropped the video for “You Got Me.”

The sensual clip sees Mya doing what she does best, oozing sex appeal to an infectious groove. With the help of her dancers in a dance studio, she seduces her love interest to a show meant only for him.

The visual was shot in Glendale, California and about the album, Mya says it oozes “grown and sexy R&B vibes.”

Cop TKO (The Knock Out) HERE.