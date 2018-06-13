Jamie Foxx Faces Sexual Assault Accusation

As the #MeToo movement charges on, Jaimie Foxx is the latest high-profile man to be accused of sexual assault.

According to TMZ, the accuser claims the incident happened in 2002 when at a party at his house. She says the actor/singer pulled her into a room against her will in an attempt to get her to perform oral sex, but when she refused, she claims he slapped her in the face with his man parts.

However, Foxx is denying the accusations and is fighting back legally. His lawyer Alison Hart released a statement about the matter:

Jamie emphatically denies that this incident ever occurred, and he will be filing a report with the Las Vegas Police Department against the woman for filing a false police report against him. The first time [Jamie] became aware of this woman’s absurd claims about an incident that supposedly occurred 16 years ago was when TMZ contacted his representatives [Tuesday] about this story. The alleged incident was not reported to law enforcement in 2002, or at any other time in the last 16 years until last Friday because the incident never happened.

However, the accuser says the #MeTo Movement inspired her to speak her truth and finally file a police report.