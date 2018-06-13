PREMIERE: LoVel Releases New EP, ‘Passenger’

R&B Singer LoVel recently released his latest EP ‘Passenger.’ With nine tracks on the project, the 23-year-old Harlem native is coming with a very laid back approach to R&B. The latest single off the EP, “Ready,” has accumulated more than 100,000 streams on Spotify.

Early last year, LoVel premiered the EP’s first single “Somebody,” which was produced by French-based production duo, SK Beatz. The song is an uptempo serenade that serves as a praise to a woman. Other notable songs on the EP include “Say When,” “Let Me,” and “Ready.” The collection of songs that make up Passenger are a mixture of up and mid-tempo records, that are all easy listens. Some could even pass as viable dance song options.

‘Passenger’ is the second installment in LoVel’s EP trilogy. The first volume was his 2015 project ‘Backseat Memories,’ which stood out as his debut EP. Before that, LoVel was known for popular singles, “The Move” (feat Fetty Wap) and “Mike Tyson.”

Tracklist:

1) Love

2) Say When

3) Somebody

4) Heart & Lungs

5) Let Me

6) Ready

7) Glow

8) Tidal Waves

9) Perfect