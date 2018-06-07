Zendaya Lands Starring Role In HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Pilot

Zendaya is expanding her brand beyond the walls of Disney. This week it was announced that the singer and actress will star in a pilot for a new HBO series called “Euphoria,” and the role is a far cry away from the innocence of the mouse house.

Zendaya will play 17-year-old Rue, who is a lying, drug-addicted teen dealing with issues around drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love, and friendship.

Based on the Israeli series The Wizard of Lies written by Sam Levinson, Euphoria will also star “A Wrinkle in Time” star Storm Reid, Maude Apatow, Brian “Astro” Bradley, “The Last Ship” and “Grey’s Anatomy” alum Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Hunter Schafer and Sydney Sweeney (“The Handmaid’s Tale”). Augustine Frizzell will be the director/co-executive producer.

Aside from her role in the Disney Channel series K.C. Undercover, Zendaya recently starred in Fox’s The Greatest Showman and Sony’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.