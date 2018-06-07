Mariah Carey has been off the radar for a little while now, but she’s slowly making her way back into the spotlight as she preps a new Vegas show and readies new music.

She stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last night debuting a slim, trim figure and caught up with her fans and the late-night host about different subjects, such as new music (even how she’s writing songs with her twins), her new Vegas show “The Butterfly Returns,” her “bleak” “American Idol” experience when she judged on season 12, and more.

“It was bleak, darling,” she told Kimmel on Wednesday night about being on American Idol, which included her verbal sparring partner Nicki Minaj. “It was a bleak experience. We don’t have to go back there, but there were some good hairstyles. We’ll stick to the positive.”

Kimmel had initially asked Carey about her friend Lionel Richie, who finished his first go of judging on the new reboot with Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. “Is it true that you told him not to do American Idol when he was thinking about whether or not he should judge it?” Kimmel asked.

“If I didn’t, I should have,” Carey shaded. “No, I’m sorry. Why? Is he doing it? Is it going well?”

Check it out below!