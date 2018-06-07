PHOTOS: Beyonce and Jay-Z Kick Off ‘OTR ll Tour’

On Wednesday, June 6, 2018, Beyonce and Jay-Z launched their highly-anticipated “OTR ll Tour” at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Presented by Live Nation Global Touring in association with Parkwood Entertainment and Roc Nation, this is the first stop of the 15 cities international leg of the trek, which will also make stops in Manchester, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Milan, Paris, and more.

The tour launched came with some controversy but it had nothing to do with Bey and Jay-Z’s performance. During the show, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were captured holding twin babies, which many assumed was Sir and Rumi, with captions on the screen that reads “Love Never Changes” and “Love Is Universal.” It turns out that the babies were not hers; A rep told BuzzFeed, simply, “It’s not.”

Rumi and Sir Carter debut on #OTRII! pic.twitter.com/k66EgzzE1Y — BΣYΦNCΣ HUB (@theyoncehub) June 6, 2018

The 21-city North America leg will kick off on July 25th in Cleveland, OH at FirstEnergy Stadium. The tour will make stops in major cities like Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, and Los Angeles before wrapping on October 2nd in Vancouver, BC.

Watch the tour trailer now on TIDAL. Embed code available here: http://tdl.sh/OTRII.

In the summer of 2014, Beyoncé and Jay-Z performed six weeks of sold-out stadium dates across North America with their highly anticipated ON THE RUN tour. The tour closed with two international dates in Paris, France that were filmed for an HBO special that received an Emmy nomination.

OTR II UK/EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

June 06 Cardiff, UK Principality Stadium On sale March 23

June 09 Glasgow, UK Hampden Park On sale March 23

June 13 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium On sale March 23

June 15 London, UK London Stadium On sale March 23

June 19 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena On sale March 19

June 23 Copenhagen, DK Parken Stadium On sale March 19

June 25 Stockholm, SW Friends Arena On sale March 23

June 28 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion On sale March 19

June 30 Warsaw, PL Stadion Narodowy On sale March 23

July 03 Cologne, DE RheinEnergieStadion On sale March 19

July 06 Milan, IT San Siro On sale March 19

July 08 Rome, IT Stadio Olimpico On sale March 19

July 11 Barcelona, ES Olympic Stadium On sale March 19

July 14 Paris, FR Stade de France On sale March 19

July 17 Nice, FR Allianz Riviera On sale March 19

OTR II NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium On sale March 19

July 28 Washington, DC FedEx Field On sale March 19

July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field On sale March 19

Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium On sale March 19

Aug. 05 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium On sale March 19

Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium On sale March 19

Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field On sale March 19

Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field On sale March 19

Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field On sale March 19

Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium On sale March 19

Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium On sale March 19

Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium On sale March 19

Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium On sale March 19

Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium On sale March 19

Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome On sale March 19

Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium On sale March 19

Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium On sale March 19

Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl On sale March 19

Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium On sale March 19

Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium On sale March 19

Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC BC Place On sale March 19