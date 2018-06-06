Want Whitney Houston’s Bible? It’s Gonna Cost You $95,000

How much does a bible owned by the late Whitney Houston go for? According to one of her former landlords, a whopping $95K.

According to TMZ, Houston left behind a bible (among other things) in her luxury Newport Beach, CA rental property where she lived from 2009-2011. The owner of the property found the bible along with clothes and CDs in a box. He then contacted Houston’s agent, who told him he could keep the abandoned items; he pitched the clothing and CDs, but kept the bible because he found it to be more valuable, calling it “interesting.”

TMZ says the Bible contains Whitney’s writing “all over it.” The late vocal wonder manually documented life events such as her marriage to “Robert B. Brown” on July 18, 1992 on the “marriage” page and the birth of their daughter Bobbi Kristina in the “births” section with the date jotted down as March 4, 1993.

The bible is being sold through autograph dealing company Moments in Time.