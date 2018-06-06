Katy Perry ain’t the only pop starlet who kisses girls and likes it.

Rita Ora collabs with Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, and Charli XCX on “Girls” dubbed to be a female empowerment anthem. The video sees Rita in a rainforested, garden-like setting surrounded by a harem of women.

In the Helmi-directed clip, the garden women wear flesh-toned lingerie and make out with each other. In another vignette, the setting turns futuristic as Cardi B and Rita share a kiss while in another scene, Bebe kisses herself in the mirror and Charli raps in a dark forest.

Upon its release, the single “Girls” drew criticism from the likes of Kehlani, DJ Kittens, and Hayley Kiyoko who called the song out for fetishization. Kehlani wrote on Twitter: “there were many awkward slurs, quotes … I never assumed it was for men lol just think certain quotes weren’t progressive.” DJ Kittens wrote: “This song is literally about wanting to hehe kiss girls when you’re drinking and smoking weed … It’s harmful when LGBT women are fetishized and no relationships are ever taken seriously.”

Check out the video and let us know where you stand on the issue.