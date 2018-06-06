PREMIERE: Jillisa Lynn – Control Freak

Jillisa Lynn aka Jill of All Trades premieres her latest self-produced music video, this one for a song titled “Control Freak.”

In the Karim Meg-directed clip, the singer, actor, and producer shows off her sexy while taking over an auto shop and a business office. Accompanied by her girls, choreographers/dancers Sarah Marie and Brittany Bazooka, the trio takes the control from all the gazing men while hypnotizing them with their sensuality.

“I can’t believe I’m only 1 week away from dropping the 8th video I’ve self produced in 5 years,” Jillisa announced on Instagram. “This one is extra special because was a long time coming and so much fun to create!!! Im so thankful for everyone involved!”

“Control Freak” appears on Jillisa’s album 6/6, which you can get on all major digital platforms here https://Empire.lnk.to/WSvJC via Empire.

Get freaky with Jill below:

