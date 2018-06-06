Khalid and H.E.R. Team Up For Soulful ‘Superfly’ Offering, ‘This Way’

From the soundtrack of the forthcoming Superfly remake comes a soulful duet from Khalid and H.E.R. called “This Way.”

The twangy, emotionally-agonizing tune simmers in the resolution that Kahlid declares his love (“What more can I say? You make me this way”) while H.E.R. has a different story to tell (“You took me for granted / Always want to play the victim when they don’t know the truth is…”)

Khalid has been on a roll with a trail of duets: this collab comes after his collabs with Swae Lee (“The Ways”) and Normani (“Love Lies”).

The Superfly soundtrack (produced by Future) will drop on Friday (June 8th). Expect guest appearances by PARTYNEXTDOOR, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, Young Thug, and Miguel. The Superfly film (starring Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell, and Lex Scott) will hit theaters on June 13th.