Video: Cyanca – New Phone, Who Dis?

North Carolina-based artist Cyanca drops the dope visual for her latest single “New phone, Who Dis,” a chill vibe set in neo-soul with inflections of Erykah Badu resonance.

Maybe money does grow on trees, because in the clip, Cyanca sits in a tree making it rain while a young man discovers newfound riches from his own money tree. He flexes at the convenience store and also commissions a painting of himself, but the carelessness he imparts with his riches gets him a one-way ticket back to brokeville.

Watch below:

Thru gospel music, Cyanca found her voice and passion for singing and playing the drums at just six years old. Her musical taste is inspired by her father, and ranges from artist like D’Angelo and Erykah Badu to A Tribe Called Quest. Cyanca’s talent doesn’t just stop at singing; she is also a songwriter, producer, and musician. Cyanca started making beats at the age of 19, influenced by Ryan Leslie, Missy Elliott, and Swiss Beatz. “Swizz taught me to never delete anything I create because it could be worth gold later,” she said. “Missy taught me how be bold a black woman and own it musically. Ryan taught me to make songs not beats.”

Her recently released EP titled Isle of Queens; is an expression of the trials and tribulations of women, particularly the Black woman, and every emotion is shared through her music. Exemplifying that this is a “Queen Zone”, her music is a representation of the struggles women overcome every day all formatted into deep bass, electric pianos, and splashes of synths. From relationships to self-love, this album tells a story of the ups and downs of living life thru a woman’s eyes. When you hear songs like, “New Phone, Who Dis?” and “Recipe,” you cannot help but to fall in love with this upcoming artist. Giving us Neo-soul, R&B, and a dash of Hip-Hop, Cyanca will definitely be a favorite in your music library.

Purchase Cyanca’s EP Isle of Queens HERE.

IG: @Cyanca.is

Twitter: @Cyancais