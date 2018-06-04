Video: Halle Berry Gets a Lift From H.E.R.’s ‘Focus’

H.E.R. is one of many new artists whose success is currently putting R&B back on the mainstream map. Even Hollywood A-listers such as Halle Berry is feeling the rising star.

The Oscar-winning actress recently posted a music video in three parts to her IG page of her as she sensually vibes to H.E.R.’s chart-topping single “Focus.”

“I fell in love with this song so hard last year when I first heard it that I had to express it,” Halle wrote with the first clip. “I still feel the same today. All of @hermusicofficial’s music makes me feel every kinda way ❤.”

The fact that Halle took time out to film the clips in a professional way shows she’s REALLY feeling the rising singer. That’s a good look, H.E.R.!

Watch Halle vibe out below: