Next Town Down Makes It Look ‘Easy’ In New Video

Viral sensation group, Next Town Down, drops off the music video for their recently released single, “Easy,” a groovy and sensual gem with a vibe that’s intimate and uplifting.

In the clip, the fellas set the stage with their lush vocals as their beautiful co-star moves from room to room.

“Baby, I wanna know/ How you make it look easy/ Baby, I wanna go/ From your head to your toe/ I’ma make it look easy,” they sing.

Next Town’s journey is very unique; the guys met on social media and banded together to bring back old school R&B vibes. Their sound is filled with harmonies and sultry tones that would make any fan scream.

With acknowledgment from Boyz II Men, N*SYNC, and Mariah Carey, this soulful R&B group is here to complete their mission.

Watch the video for the love song “Easy” below: