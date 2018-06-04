Mariah Carey is ‘Hopeful and Optimistic’ About Mental Health Battle

Music icon Mariah Carey is remaining as optimistic as she continues to tackle mental health problems.

Earlier this year, Carey revealed that she was battling with bipolar II disorder that left her experiencing insomnia and feeling manic.

In an interview with U.K. TV show Lorraine on Monday, the star updated fans on her illness, insisting that she’s only human and she’s “hopeful and optimistic.”

“The thing that some people don’t realize, before all this started, we were all just people,” she said. “Everybody has their own stuff that they deal with, grew up dealing with, just any type of adversity that you have to overcome. We all go through things and that’s part of life. The main thing is to stay hopeful and optimistic, I think.”

Carey spoke with People magazine about her bipolar fight earlier this year that she had initially dismissed her problems and carried on working.

“For a long time I thought I had a severe sleep disorder,” she said. “But it wasn’t normal insomnia and I wasn’t lying awake counting sheep. I was working and working and working … I was irritable and in constant fear of letting people down. It turns out that I was experiencing a form of mania. Eventually, I would just hit a wall.”

Carey says she has now found the right “balance” in life and is working on a new album, playing a Las Vegas residency, and will once again bring her Christmas shows to Europe in December.