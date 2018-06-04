Jacquees – Inside Feat. Trey Songz

Jacquees drops off the music video for his Trey Songz-assisted new single, “Inside,” a sexually-charged song that has the fellas looking to physically and mentally penetrate their women.

In the Dev Camera-directed clip, the R&b singers are all hands on deck at a fitness studio; As the women stretch and work up a sweat on the yoga mats and medicine balls, Jacquees towels them off.

“Up in the air, right there is where I need you,” Jacquees sings. “Don’t be scared, I’ma take you there / Shawty, I believe in you.”

Meanwhile, Trigga gets some one-on-one attention from two beauties donning towels, but in the end, their cover is blown. “This a video shoot,” Jacquees tells the yoga instructor, who isn’t having it.

Drawing inspiration from Usher’s “Nice and Slow,” Quees and Trey makes it clear about heating up the bedroom as they deliver raunchy lyrics about their sexual favors.

“Inside” will appear on Jacquees’ upcoming debut album, 4275, due out June 15 via Cash Money/Republic Records (pre-order), and will feature appearances from Chris Brown, Young Thug, Jermaine Dupri, Birdman, Donell Jones, and Xscape’s LaTocha Scott.