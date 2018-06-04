Get Zen With Eric Bellinger’s New EP ‘Meditation Music’

Eric Bellinger may be the hardest working man in R&B: not only did he release his new album Eazy Call a few months ago, and not only is he currently trekking across the country on the “Eazy Call Tour,” now Bellinger is back with new music, this time with music to make you woozy and zen in an EP called “Meditation Music.”

The entire 5-track project takes on a spiritual theme with a sexy, R&B feel as he mentions “Chakras,” “Vibrations,” and “Massage.” As it turns out, May 31st was National Meditation Day, and it’s a practice Eric says has been an asset to his life.

“May 31st is #NationalMeditationDay and I really wanted to bring awareness to the lifestyle as a whole,” says Bellinger. “I truly believe that yoga and meditation have changed my life for the better. It was a secret I felt I needed to share. Music is my platform, I always wanna do everything in my power to make the world a better place by way of my gift.”

Enjoy below: