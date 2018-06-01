Leela James Gets Married in ‘Fairytale Wedding’

A huge congratulations go out to R&B soulstress Leela James, who recently revealed she’s gotten married!

Earlier this week, James shared photos of herself as a beautiful, glowing bride on her Instagram page. The singer got married a week ago on the Friday before Memorial Day weekend.

“When you wake up it’s Friday and it hits you’ve just gone from Ms. to Mrs in a true fairytale wedding. Here’s to love, here’s to us. God is good,” she captioned with one photo.

The mother of two kept the identity of her mystery groom secret on social media.

James, 35, is known for her singles “Music” and “Say That.” At this point of her career, she’s released six studio albums and was a cast member on seasons 2 and 3 of the TV One reality series, “R&B Divas: L.A.”

Congrats, Leela!