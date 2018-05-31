Alina Baraz Preps North American Tour (Dates)

Rising singer Alina Baraz is giving fans the gift of live performance with a North American trek aptly titled “The Tour.”

Since 2015, Baraz (along with Danish producer Galimatias) has been wowing R&B music lovers with the release of their Urban Flora EP. Since then, the Cleveland, Ohio bred singer’s 2017 collaboration with Khalid, “Electric,” sent more shock-waves into the ethers, growing her underground fan base even more. But it’s her 9-track April 2018 project The Color Of You that warranted a fall trek.

Set to embark on September 6th in Houston, TX, “The Tour” will stop in major markets such as New York City, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Detroit, L.A., and more before wrapping up on Oct. 24th in San Diego.

Check out http://www.alinabaraz.com/ for tour dates and for presale tickets using the password “alinaseason.”

See the full tour schedule below: