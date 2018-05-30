It’s that time of year: Black Music Month (June) is among us and to correlate, the 2018 BET Awards is just around the corner.

The 18th annual installment is set to go down on June 24th at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, and the first round of performers have been announced: the network revealed that Nicki Minaj, “Boo’d Up” singer Ella Mai, Janelle Monae, Migos, and H.E.R. are confirmed for the live telecast, which will be hosted by Jamie Foxx.

Monae recently dropped her “Dirty Computer” LP and Minaj’s highly anticipated album “Queen” is set to arrive on Aug 10th. Both rising R&B songstresses H.E.R and Ella Mai will get major shine-time as they’ll share their recent hits on the main stage.

More performers will be announced in coming weeks.

DJ Khaled (6) and Kendrick Lamar (5) are the front-runners for this year’s BET Awards, and both will compete in categories like video of the year, best collaboration, and album of the year. SZA landed four nods, including best female R&B/pop artist and best new artist.

Who do you want to see perform on the BET main stage this year?