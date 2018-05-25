Video: ZAYN Hits The Strip Club For His ‘Entertainer’ But Did It Work?

Pop/Soul singer ZAYN is dealing with the weight of lost love in the aftermath of a breakup.

In the music video for his latest single, “Entertainer,” the singer and songwriter mulls over losing his main chick and visits a strip club to clear his thoughts but it all backfires.

ZAYN gets caught up in the aura of a stripper that resembles his Ex, who used to be his favorite entertainer, which brings back memories of their past together.

“You’re my favorite entertainer,” the former One Direction star sings. “I’ll watch you, I’ll laugh / And will fuck with you / Don’t take me for a fool / In this game I own the rules.”

“Entertainer,” penned and recorded in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, will appear on ZAYN’s forthcoming sophomore album, the follow-up to 2016’s Mind of Mine.