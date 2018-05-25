Kelvin Frazier ‘Marked and Scarred’ is New Music Video

You may ask, why is a Chemist who graduated from M.I.T. (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) with a Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry recording and releasing music?

Well, when you have a love for this worldly expressive art form called music, there are no titles or degrees in life that can prevent you from cultivating and expressing your creativity.

Kelvin Frazier, Ph.D. gives us a look into his first love with the release of the music video for “Marked and Scarred,” a song from his Conquer All EP, which peaked at the 25th position on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs Chart. In the visual, the Los Angeles based singer and songwriter bring the somber lyrics to life as he mulls over the memories of lost love.

As Kelvin pursues his passion as an R&B musician, he also works as an R&D Electrochemist, teaches Organic Chemistry as an Adjunct Professor, and sits on the board of directors for two non-profits.

Kudos to this brother! Watch the video for “Marked and Scarred” below and purchase the single on iTunes and Amazon.